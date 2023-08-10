Missouri Neighborhood Named The Most Expensive In The State

If you've looked at the housing market in the country, nearly across the board prices have soared over the years. While there are still affordable places to live in each state, some zip codes are quite a bit more expensive than others surrounding them.

Family Handyman searched around the country for neighborhoods that have a higher price tag than others, compiling a list of the most expensive one in each state.

The most expensive neighborhood in Missouri is the St. Louis suburb of Ladue, with the list specifically calling out the zip code 63124 as being the priciest in the state as the town with a population around 9,000 has a median home price of over $800,000.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Ladue, the close-in suburb just off St. Louis' western flank, has a median home value of $820,300. The stately town has beautiful old homes and amenities like the 123-year-old St. Louis Country Club."

Check out Family Handyman's full list to see more of the most expensive neighborhoods around the country. If you're curious about a more affordable place to live in Missouri, check out our previous coverage about the cheapest place in the state to buy a house.