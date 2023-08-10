North Carolina Neighborhood Named The Most Expensive In The State

If you've looked at the housing market in the country, nearly across the board prices have soared over the years. While there are still affordable places to live in each state, some zip codes are quite a bit more expensive than others surrounding them.

Family Handyman searched around the country for neighborhoods that have a higher price tag than others, compiling a list of the most expensive one in each state.

The most expensive neighborhood in North Carolina the small town of Wrightsville Beach along the coast, with a population around 2,500. The list specifically called out the zip code 28480 as being the priciest in the state as the median home price is over $1.3 million.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This four-mile-long beach island makes up the quaint town of Wrightsville Beach. Zillow reports its median home value as being $1,387,200. Surfers, shoppers and sailors alike will enjoy this adorable area."

Check out Family Handyman's full list to see more of the most expensive neighborhoods around the country. If you're curious about a more affordable place to live in North Carolina, check out our previous coverage about the cheapest place in the state to buy a house.