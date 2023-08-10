South Carolina Neighborhood Named The Most Expensive In The State

If you've looked at the housing market in the country, nearly across the board prices have soared over the years. While there are still affordable places to live in each state, some zip codes are quite a bit more expensive than others surrounding them.

Family Handyman searched around the country for neighborhoods that have a higher price tag than others, compiling a list of the most expensive one in each state.

The most expensive neighborhood in South Carolina is Sullivan's Island, located in the Charleston metro area, with the list specifically calling out the zip code 29482 as being the priciest in the state as the median home price is nearly $2 million.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A town and island in Charleston County, Sullivan's Island has a median home value of $1,834,600. It's considered part of the Charleston metropolitan area, which is well-known as an affluent and bustling small city featuring cobblestone streets, horse-drawn carriages and pastel antebellum houses."

Check out Family Handyman's full list to see more of the most expensive neighborhoods around the country. If you're curious about a more affordable place to live in South Carolina, check out our previous coverage about the cheapest place in the state to buy a house.