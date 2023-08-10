Wisconsin Neighborhood Named The Most Expensive In The State

If you've looked at the housing market in the country, nearly across the board prices have soared over the years. While there are still affordable places to live in each state, some zip codes are quite a bit more expensive than others surrounding them.

Family Handyman searched around the country for neighborhoods that have a higher price tag than others, compiling a list of the most expensive one in each state.

The most expensive neighborhood in Wisconsin is the capital city of Madison, with the list specifically calling out the zip code 53726 as being the priciest in the state as the median home price is nearly half a million. Another recent report even called the city the most expensive place to live in the state.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The capital of Wisconsin, Madison has a median home value of $493,500. It's best known for its domed Wisconsin State Capitol, which resides on an isthmus between lakes Mendota and Monona."

Check out Family Handyman's full list to see more of the most expensive neighborhoods around the country. If you're curious about a more affordable place to live in Wisconsin, check out our previous coverage about the cheapest place in the state to buy a house.