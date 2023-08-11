3 Doors Down is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album, Away From The Sun, with a special deluxe edition of the project which includes never-heard-before songs.

The deluxe edition of Away From The Sun takes fans through remastered versions of some of the album's fan favorites like "Here Without You" and "When I'm Gone," as well as ten bonus tracks that showcase unearthed tracks like "Pop Song" and "Live A Lie." Fans can also hear a "Here Without You" demo and live early version of "When I'm Gone," a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "That Smell" and unreleased tracks like "Long Day" and "Something In My Mind."

The band is also sharing a new music video for "Pop Song" during which fans can relive some of the best moments of 3 Doors Down's 2023 "Away From The Sun Tour." In a statement, the band's Brad Arnold explains of the track, "I have always loved 'Pop Song.' I remember writing it in a little house we rented in Mobile, AL, during the writing process for Away From The Sun, our first album as a ‘professional band’ after all the success The Better Life brought us. We are having a blast opening our shows with 'Pop Song' this summer and seeing the audience react to it the way they have. We are so excited to share it with the world and to invite our fans to get a glimpse of what it’s like 'backstage' on tour with us through the lens of our new video."

Watch 3 Doors Down's "Pop Song" music video below.