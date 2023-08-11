Death Toll Rises As Catastrophic Wildfires Continue To Burn Across Maui

By Bill Galluccio

August 11, 2023

US-FIRE-HAWAII
Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP / Getty Images

The death toll in the Maui wildfires has climbed to 55 and is expected to increase as rescue workers desperately try to search for survivors.

"I think that number could go up," Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said on NBC's TODAY show"So we have not yet searched in the interior of the buildings. We're waiting for FEMA to help with that search as they are equipped to handle the hazmat conditions of the building."

The wildfires destroyed Lahaina, home to 12,000 people in western Maui.

"Lahaina, with a few rare exceptions, has been burned down," Hawaii Governor Josh Green said. "Without a doubt, it feels like a bomb was dropped on Lahaina."

The harsh conditions have hampered the rescue effort, as many areas of the island are inaccessible.

"We, as a local nonprofit, are not able to even access anything west of Maalaea. West Maui is completely cut off from communication and power," Lauren Henrie with Maui Rescue Mission told CNN.

Officials in Maui said that people are still trying to evacuate the island. On Thursday, nearly 15,000 visitors left the island on flights. Authorities said that the best way to leave is to book a flight to Honolulu and then get another flight back to the mainland.

There are currently six fires burning in Maui and the Big Island. Officials said firefighters have made progress battling the fires, noting that the Lahaina fire is now 80% contained.

