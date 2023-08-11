Dog Finds Woman In Cornfield, 2 Days After She Disappeared In Car Crash

A police dog is being credited with saving the life of a Michigan woman who was missing for two days after a car crash in Deerfield Township, Michigan.

The Michigan State Police said the woman's car was found on Sunday (August 6), but there were no signs of her.

"There was blood on the steering wheel and on the passenger seat. So, I am guessing she was knocked out and then woke up disoriented," the sister of the crash victim told WXYZ.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office spent two days trying to find the woman but could not locate her. On Tuesday, the victim's family contacted the Michigan State Police for help.

Several search teams with K-9 units were dispatched and started searching a dense cornfield near the crash site.

"It feels like needles going in your face as you're going through the corn at a high rate of speed with the dog," Trooper Jeff Schrieber told the news station.

After nearly nine hours, Schriber said that his dog, a four-year-old Geman shepherd named Woodson, found the woman unconscious on the ground. She was about one mile from the site of the accident.

"She was unresponsive when I first came up to her," Schrieber said. "I was able to get her awake. I actually radioed it all to the other troopers to respond out, at which time they brought her some water or tried to get her to drink just a little bit to get her hydrated."

Schrieber and the other troopers carried the woman about 100 yards to a waiting ambulance. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Doctors said the woman was found just in time, telling her family that she would have survived only a few more hours in the cornfield.

Officials have not said what caused the woman to crash.