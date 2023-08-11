Katharine McPhee Leaves Tour Early Due To 'Horrible' Family Tragedy

Katharine McPhee has announced that she and her husband David Foster have had a "horrible tragedy" in their family, prompting her to leave Asia and miss two performances on her tour. The singer took to Instagram to make the announcement. "Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," McPhee wrote. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family.”

She continued, "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return once day and perform for you all," before signing off, "Love, Katharine."