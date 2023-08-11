Katharine McPhee Leaves Tour Early Due To 'Horrible' Family Tragedy
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 11, 2023
Katharine McPhee has announced that she and her husband David Foster have had a "horrible tragedy" in their family, prompting her to leave Asia and miss two performances on her tour. The singer took to Instagram to make the announcement. "Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," McPhee wrote. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family.”
She continued, "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return once day and perform for you all," before signing off, "Love, Katharine."
McPhee didn't share any other details about the family tragedy but fans and fellow celebrities took to the comments section to send well wishes to both of them. "Sending my love and prayers for your family 🙏🏽❤️," Nicole Scherzinger wrote. "So sad to miss your performance tomorrow. But fully understand with what's going on," one fan who had planned to see her show commented. "I’m so sorry! Family comes first! ❤️❤️ all the best wishes to you!" another added.
Throughout the summer, McPhee and Foster had been touring their show David Foster & Friends on the road and had been in Singapore earlier this month before they were scheduled to appear in Indonesia starting on Saturday, August 12th.