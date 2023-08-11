Kelsea Ballerini is taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox with a special show on August 18th, and you won't want to miss it.

The country singer/songwriter has released a lot of new music over the last few years, including 2022's Subject To Change and her latest EP Rolling Up The Welcome Mat. The latter was shared with fans, along with a corresponding short film, back in February.

Most recently, Kelsea shared her Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good) re-release album along with a deeply personal message for fans. She explained, "'It's kinda scary opening a wound that time has mended.'...but this unexplainably transformative welcome mat had one last bit of rolling up to do. It's most important that I articulate that this re-release is for you and you only. The added outro's that we ended up screamsinging nightly on tour, the lyric changes along a healing journey, hearing you very loudly explain that the INTERLUDE NEEDS TO BE A FULL SONG KELSEA COME ON. Plus, a new song to bring the story more up to date." Later in the message, she concluded with, "My real hope is for us to continue growing, healing, and evolving together with acceptance and kindness (even when we unleash our inner fire breathing dragon singing the new versions of these songs). Am i right?"

During Kelsea's exclusive show in iHeartLand, fans can see the country singer/songwriter will perform live, as well as open up about her music and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Amy Brown. Fans can experience Kelsea Ballerini in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Friday, August 18th at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

If you're in Fortnite, keep the party going by showing off your best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor! Then, stick around and check out fun mini-games including obstacle courses, high speed races, and more.

And after catching the show in iHeartLand on Roblox, stick around for some exclusive interview with Niall backstage. Don't forget to check out the new and improved iHeartLand in Roblox, iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator. Get started and gather all the sound energy you can from sound fields around iHeartLand, collect and upgrade radios, and complete quests to win rewards. You can also collect your very own radio pets.

Make sure to head over to iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox on August 18th!