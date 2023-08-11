Thousands Evacuated After Builder Uncovers Unexploded 550-Pound WWII Bomb

Authorities in the Polish town of Lublin ordered 14,000 people to evacuate from their homes after an unexploded bomb from World War II was found during a construction project on Thursday (August 10).

The 550-pound bomb was discovered by a construction worker at a new residential area that used to be a Polish airplane factory and an airport before World War II. During the Nazi occupation, the area was used as a prison and labor camp.

Once the bomb was uncovered, local officials ordered people to leave the area immediately while bomb technicians were brought in to secure the massive ordnance. Residents were told to turn off their gas, water, and electricity before they left.

The residents were transported with the help of the military to the Lublin Arena and a high school that was closed for the summer.

Once the bomb was secured and removed from the site, residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Officials said the military has taken possession of the bomb and will neutralize it.