1 Dead As Giant Explosion Rocks Neighborhood, Destroying Several Homes

At least one person has died, and three others were hospitalized after a home explosion rocked a neighborhood in Plum, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (August 12) morning.

The massive explosion destroyed three homes and damaged at least 12 other structures in the neighborhood. Officials said that several people remain unaccounted for.

"I've been to six house explosions in Plum, and this is the worst I've seen in 47 years or 48 years, the worst one, just the amount of damage," James Sims, chief of the Holiday Park Volunteer Fire Department and emergency management coordinator for Plum, said, according to WTAE.

George Emanuele lives a few doors down from the house that exploded and rushed outside to help. He told TribLive that he and another neighbor dragged a man to safety before the flames fully engulfed his home.

Emanuele told the news outlet that the homeowner whose house exploded told him "there was a lot of ammo in the house."

Another neighbor, PJ Proffitt, said he heard multiple explosions, which he believed were from the ammunition exploding.

"Oh, yeah — it's very distinct," he said. "It was dangerous, so I backed off."

"I haven't seen anything like this since I was in the military," Proffitt added.

Investigators have not determined what caused the explosion.