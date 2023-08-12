1 Dead As Giant Explosion Rocks Neighborhood, Destroying Several Homes

By Bill Galluccio

August 12, 2023

Very hot Fire creating air movement effect
Photo: FelixRenaud / iStock / Getty Images

At least one person has died, and three others were hospitalized after a home explosion rocked a neighborhood in Plum, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (August 12) morning.

The massive explosion destroyed three homes and damaged at least 12 other structures in the neighborhood. Officials said that several people remain unaccounted for.

"I've been to six house explosions in Plum, and this is the worst I've seen in 47 years or 48 years, the worst one, just the amount of damage," James Sims, chief of the Holiday Park Volunteer Fire Department and emergency management coordinator for Plum, said, according to WTAE.

George Emanuele lives a few doors down from the house that exploded and rushed outside to help. He told TribLive that he and another neighbor dragged a man to safety before the flames fully engulfed his home.

Emanuele told the news outlet that the homeowner whose house exploded told him "there was a lot of ammo in the house."

Another neighbor, PJ Proffitt, said he heard multiple explosions, which he believed were from the ammunition exploding.

"Oh, yeah — it's very distinct," he said. "It was dangerous, so I backed off."

"I haven't seen anything like this since I was in the military," Proffitt added.

Investigators have not determined what caused the explosion.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.