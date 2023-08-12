Articles Of Impeachment Filed Against President Joe Biden

By Bill Galluccio

August 12, 2023

President Biden Delivers Remarks In Salt Lake City On The First Anniversary Of The PACT Act
Photo: George Frey / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Republican Congressman Greg Steube of Florida filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Friday (August 11). Steube filed four articles accusing Biden of abusing the power of his office, bribery, fraud, obstruction of justice, and financial involvement in drugs and prostitution.

"It's long past time to impeach Joe Biden," Steube said in a statement. "He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America's citizens. The evidence continues to mount by the day – the Biden Crime Family has personally profited off Joe's government positions through bribery, threats, and fraud. Joe Biden must not be allowed to continue to sit in the White House, selling out our country."

Steube's filing comes as several Republican-led committees are considering whether to begin the process of formally impeaching President Biden.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has yet to comment on Stuebe's filing.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.