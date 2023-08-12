FDA Warns Against Using Certain Pregnancy, UTI Tests

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use pregnancy, UTI, and ovulation tests manufactured by Universal Meditech, Inc.

The FDA said that the company "has stopped all operations and is no longer providing support for its tests."

"The FDA is not able to confirm the performance of UMI's tests, raising concerns that the tests may not be safe and effective," the agency said in a safety communication on Friday (August 11).

The FDA said the company issued a recall for unsold products but did not recall those already sold.

The recalled products were sold online by at least four distributors:

AC&C Distribution, LLC.

HealthyWiser

Home Health US Inc.

Prestige Biotech Inc.

The recalled tests include:

One Step Pregnancy Test

DiagnosUS One Step Ovulation Test

HealthyWiser UriTest 10 Parameter Reagent Test Strips for Urinalysis

HealthyWiser UriTest UTI Test Strips

HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips

HealthyWiser pH-Aware pH Test Strips

To Life hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

Am I Pregnant Pregnancy Midstream Test

DeTec hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

PrestiBio Pregnancy Strips

PrestiBio Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test Midstream

PrestiBio Ovulation Strips

PrestiBio Urinalysis Test Strip 10 Parameters

PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips

PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips

Consumers are advised to throw away the recalled tests immediately and get retested with another brand.