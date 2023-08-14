4 Missing Divers Rescued Off The Coast Of North Carolina

By Bill Galluccio

August 14, 2023

Coast Guard rescues four missing divers
Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

The United States Coast Guard announced the rescue of four divers who went missing off the coast of North Carolina. The Coast Guard said that the four men, who were not identified, took a recreational boat about 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to go diving on Sunday (August 13) afternoon.

When the men did not resurface, the Coast Guard dispatched several aircraft and ships to search for the divers. After searching throughout the night, officials announced the four men had been found just before 8 a.m. local time. No further details were released about their rescue or how they managed to survive in the water.

"#UPDATE The @USCG & @USNavy found and rescued the 4 missing male divers approx. 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina," the Coast Guard wrote on X

The post also included several photos of the men being reunited with their families. 

