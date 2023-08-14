Father Fatally Shoots Driver Who Crashed Into And Killed His Son: Police

A father was arrested after fatally shooting a driver who ran over his teenage son. The Person County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Woods was driving with his wife and son when their car ran out of gas around early Monday (August 14) morning in Timberlake, North Carolina.

The family got out of their car and started walking down the heavily wooded road. As they were walking, a Department of Correction truck driven by Jeffrey McKay struck Woods' 17-year-old son and killed him.

McKay stopped and called 911, but Woods pulled out a gun and shot him. Woods and his wife then stole McKay's truck and fled the scene, leaving their son behind.

Paramedics rushed McKay to the hospital, but he died before he arrived.

Investigators tracked the truck to Woods' home and took him into custody. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle. No charges were announced against Woods' wife.

"This is kind of a first. I've been to people struck by cars, and I've been to shootings, but I haven't ever had this happen at the same time. Sad situation all around, for all the families," Sgt. Kevin Morris told WTVD.