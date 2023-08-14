Rapper Magoo Reportedly Passes Away At 50

"I don’t even know how to say anything at this point," Ginuwine wrote. "I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s due date ….this dude , always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that’s what we called him ….. totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha , I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there 🍷I’m truly efd up right now foreal life is crazy… I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences 🙏🏽"



Magoo got his start in the music group when he formed the rap duo Timbaland & Magoo with the Grammy award-winning beatmaker in 1989. They delivered three incredible albums together including Welcome To Our World (1997), Indecent Proposal (2001) and Under Construction, Part II (2003). During his time making music with Da Bassment Cru and the Superfriends, Magoo worked with some of the greatest voices in the music industry like the late Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, Jodeci and more.



Rest in peace to Melvin "Magoo" Barcliff.

