Rapper Magoo Reportedly Passes Away At 50

By Tony M. Centeno

August 14, 2023

Melvin Barcliff, also known as "Magoo" of Timbaland & Magoo, has reportedly passed away.

On Sunday night, August 13, Digital Black of the rap group Playa, who was apart of Da Bassment Cru with Magoo, was the first to announce the Virginia artist's death and pay tribute to him. Black didn't confirm how the 50-year-old died. He was just as shocked about Barcliff's death as the fans were. Soon after Black's post, Ginuwine, another member of Da Bassment Cru, followed up with his own tribute.

"Man can’t believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends," Digital Black wrote.

"I don’t even know how to say anything at this point," Ginuwine wrote. "I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s due date ….this dude , always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that’s what we called him ….. totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha , I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there 🍷I’m truly efd up right now foreal life is crazy… I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences 🙏🏽"

Magoo got his start in the music group when he formed the rap duo Timbaland & Magoo with the Grammy award-winning beatmaker in 1989. They delivered three incredible albums together including Welcome To Our World (1997), Indecent Proposal (2001) and Under Construction, Part II (2003). During his time making music with Da Bassment Cru and the Superfriends, Magoo worked with some of the greatest voices in the music industry like the late Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, Jodeci and more.

Rest in peace to Melvin "Magoo" Barcliff.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.