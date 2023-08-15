'Blind Side' Family Says Oher Tried $15 Million 'Shakedown' Before Lawsuit

The family depicted in the film The Blind Side said former NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher attempted a $15 million shakedown prior to filing a lawsuit claiming the story of them adopting him was a lie concocted to enrich themselves at his expense.

Marty Singer, the family attorney representing Sean and Leigh Ann Tuohy, issued a statement to TMZ Sports on Tuesday (August 15) claiming Oher came to the family before filing a 14-page petition in Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court and threatened to "plant a negative story about them in the press" if they didn't pay him.

“Even recently, when Mr. Oher started to threaten them about what he would do unless they paid him an eight-figure windfall, and, as part of that shakedown effort refused to cash the small profit checks from the Tuohys, they still deposited Mr. Oher’s equal share into a trust account they set up for his son," Singer wrote.

Singer also claimed Oher had previously been dropped as a client by other attorneys, however, “has finally found a willing enabler and filed this ludicrous lawsuit as a cynical attempt to drum up attention in the middle of his latest book tour.”

Sean Tuohy told the Daily Memphian that the family was "devastated" by the lawsuit and called the allegations "insulting." Tuohy, a former Ole Miss basketball player and booster, said the family drew up the conservatorship to ensure Oher could play football at Ole Miss as there would be a potential NCAA issue if he wasn't an actual member of the family.

"I sat Michael down and told him, ‘If you’re planning to go to Ole Miss — or even considering Ole Miss — we think you have to be part of the family. This would do that legally,'” Tuohy said via the Daily Memphian. “We contacted lawyers who had told us that we couldn’t adopt over the age of 18; the only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship. We were so concerned it was on the up-and-up that we made sure the biological mother came to court.”

Tuohy also denied Oher's claim that the family made a significant profit from the Academy Award-winning film, which the former NFL lineman said was kept from him.

“We didn’t make any money off the movie,” Touhy said via the Daily Memphian. “Well, Michael Lewis, the [author of the book on which the movie was based] gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000, each.”

Tuohy's son, Sean Tuohy Jr., also denied Oher's claims during an appearance on Barstool Sports' Barstool Radio program Monday (August 14).