Colorado Mining Town Named One Of America's Best Small Towns To Visit

By Zuri Anderson

August 15, 2023

Greene Street.
Photo: John Elk / The Image Bank / Getty Images

Small towns are quickly becoming hot spots for travel. Over the last several years, more tourists and travelers have been taking notice of these locations thanks to their innate charm, unique offerings, attractions, restaurants, and other amenities. Plus, fewer crowds and more affordable prices are always a plus!

If you're needing a vacation soon, Country Living unveiled a list of America's 50 best small towns to visit. The website states, "With populations averaging 5,000 people or less, these communities offer unforgettable experiences to suit every taste, from adventurous outdoor excursions like whitewater rafting to premier antique shopping."

An under-the-radar Colorado town appeared on the list, and it's Silverton! Here's why it was chosen:

"This old mining town in the heart of the San Juan Mountains offers historic sites, abundant outdoor activities, and mesmerizing scenery. In the winter, it's a recreational paradise where visitors can sled, ski, or hop on a snowmobile. Fishing, hiking, rafting, and biking rule in hotter weather. Book a ride on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad to relive the 'Golden Age' of mining."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.