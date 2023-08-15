Colorado Mining Town Named One Of America's Best Small Towns To Visit

Small towns are quickly becoming hot spots for travel. Over the last several years, more tourists and travelers have been taking notice of these locations thanks to their innate charm, unique offerings, attractions, restaurants, and other amenities. Plus, fewer crowds and more affordable prices are always a plus!

If you're needing a vacation soon, Country Living unveiled a list of America's 50 best small towns to visit. The website states, "With populations averaging 5,000 people or less, these communities offer unforgettable experiences to suit every taste, from adventurous outdoor excursions like whitewater rafting to premier antique shopping."

An under-the-radar Colorado town appeared on the list, and it's Silverton! Here's why it was chosen:

"This old mining town in the heart of the San Juan Mountains offers historic sites, abundant outdoor activities, and mesmerizing scenery. In the winter, it's a recreational paradise where visitors can sled, ski, or hop on a snowmobile. Fishing, hiking, rafting, and biking rule in hotter weather. Book a ride on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad to relive the 'Golden Age' of mining."