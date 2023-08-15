ESPN Anchor Leaving To 'Exercise My First Amendment Rights More Freely'

Longtime SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele announced she's leaving ESPN following the settlement of her case against the network and The Walt Disney Company, in a post shared on social media Tuesday (August 15) morning.

"Life update. Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely. I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter! #SteeleStrong," Steele wrote on her X account.

Steele, 50, made her ESPN debut in 2007 and was a mainstay on SportsCenter, the network's flagship show, but claimed she was "sidelined" in 2021 due to remarks made about the network's COVID-19 policy, as well as comments she made regarding former President Barack Obama's ethnic identity.