Financial news authority 24/7 Wall St. released an article identifying the wealthiest areas in every U.S. state.

In the heart of New Mexico, where opulence and grandeur meet, lies the crown jewel of prosperity — the suburb of Tano Road, the state's undisputed capital of wealth and extravagance. An upscale neighborhood with a resort feel and a quiet home to spacious land and nature outings, Tano Road is concealed by a tapestry woven from the threads of more lowkey lavish lifestyles from those who live in different zip codes.

Here is how much it costs to live in New Mexico's richest city as well as more interesting facts about the subtle Tano Road :