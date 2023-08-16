Florida Restaurant Serves One Of America's 'Most Outrageous' Burgers

A Florida restaurant is getting the spotlight thanks to its sumptuous and indulgent creation. Yelp curated a list of the most "outrageous" burgers in America based on reviews and ratings from the website.

Out of 11 "eye-popping patties" on the list, Thee Glazed One from Thee Burger Spot nabbed a spot! Here's why it was chosen:

"Thee Burger Spot’s glazed-donut burger takes sweet-and-salty to a whole new level. The double-patty bacon cheeseburger, sandwiched between 2 Krispy Kreme glazed donuts, is a favorite at this family-run Tampa Bay restaurant. With double the beef and donuts instead of buns, it’s guaranteed to satisfy all your cravings at once. It’s available only on Fridays and Saturdays, so diners wait all week for this meaty fusion of sweet and savory flavors. But the glazed donut burger isn’t the only outrageous offering: The menu urges diners to 'step outside their box and try something new,' like Thee Crazy One (topped with bologna, salami, and ham) and Thee Tangy One (drenched in BBQ sauce). Each food item pairs well with the burger joint’s famous 'onion thangs'—thinly shredded onions fried in a specialty batter."