Plies Shows Love To Britney Spears' Pole-Dancing Skills: 'My White Diamond'

Plies is one of several rap artists who've come to appreciate Britney Spears' dance moves on and offstage.



Earlier this week, August 14, Plies took to social media and offered his thoughts on Spears' latest Instagram videos, which shows her flashing off her moves on a stripper pole. In a video he posted, you can see the "Shawty" rapper hold up a video of the pop singer working the pole while he hyped her up. He referred to her as his "White Diamond," which is a reference to the 1998 film The Players Club.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE