Plies Shows Love To Britney Spears' Pole-Dancing Skills: 'My White Diamond'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 16, 2023
Plies is one of several rap artists who've come to appreciate Britney Spears' dance moves on and offstage.
Earlier this week, August 14, Plies took to social media and offered his thoughts on Spears' latest Instagram videos, which shows her flashing off her moves on a stripper pole. In a video he posted, you can see the "Shawty" rapper hold up a video of the pop singer working the pole while he hyped her up. He referred to her as his "White Diamond," which is a reference to the 1998 film The Players Club.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 My White Diamond Bih (From The Players Club) 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Go To Pound Town Britt!!! Go To Pound Town Britt!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Man I Luh Britt Bih!!! 🤣🤣🤣 #Plies Go Pre Order My New Hat Line “Loved” Partnered With @KingCircleHat Pre Order Link https://t.co/53x3WEkqtt pic.twitter.com/rEf54F2sU0— Plies (@plies) August 14, 2023
This isn't the first time Plies has commented on Britney Spears' homemade dance videos. For the past month, the Florida native has been reposting her videos to his social media pages with nothing but positive things to say. At one point, he even suggested that he wants to meet her someday.
"Dat Damn Britney Spears Did Her Thang To This MTFer I Swea!!!" he wrote in a previous post last month. "That Last Azz Throw @ The Very End Does Something To Me!!! I Felt Dat MTFer!! 🤣 I Gotta Meet Britney Bih!
Plies isn't the only rapper who appreciates Britney's videos. Cardi B recently mentioned the pop star's favorite pastime in her recent verse on Latto's "Put It On The Floor Again."
"I'm sexy dancin' in the house, I feel like Britney Spears," Bardi raps.
Check out more of Plies' hilarious posts dedicated to Britney Spears' dance moves below.