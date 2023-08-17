Fat Joe Reveals The 'Disrespectful' Birthday Gift Drake Got Him

Drake's early birthday gift to Fat Joe appeared to come in response to the recent comments Joe made about the Her Loss rapper. A few weeks ago, the Terror Squad leader hopped on Instagram Live and shared why might be "jealous" of Drake. In his rant, Joe spoke about the rumor that unnamed friends of Drake gave him his pricy private airliner and 2Pac's coveted crown ring for free.



“Let me tell you why I might be jealous of Drake,” Joe said. “I’ve never seen a guy people love more. Because it’s rumors his airplane, which looks like the flyest plane in the world, was actually given to him by a friend. Someone who wants to be down with the man who has a 15-year run of unstoppable hits. Then there’s a guy who owns all the crypto s**t, he buys the 2Pac ring for $1 million and he gives it to Drake. Who the f**k is giving people this type of s**t? Yes, I’m not making this s**t up!”



“Bro, they won’t give me a f**king pack of socks!" he continued. "They won’t give me a croissant. This some bulls**t.”



At least Joe got his 1 of 1 socks. We'll keep you updated on the status of his croissant.