Green Day Are Celebrating 30 Years Of 'Dookie' In A Big Way

Green Day's third album (and major label debut) Dookie turns 30 on February 1, 2024, and to celebrate the milestone anniversary the band's releasing a special deluxe edition.

The massive collection will be available as a 6-LP vinyl box set, 4-CD box set and digitally, and features previously unreleased demos and outtakes from the Dookie sessions, as well as two live albums: Live At Woodstock (1994), which has never been available on DSPS, and the previously unreleased Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94).

Both box sets are also treasure troves of collectibles. The vinyl set boasts a roll of Dookie dog poop bags, five-button set, air freshener, postcard, bumper sticker, kiss-cut large magnet sheet, paper airplane, a black-and-white “Coloring Page" cover litho insert, and a poster of the alternate cover art. The CD box set includes two stickers, the five-button set, air freshener, and single soft vinyl magnet.

The Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is set to release on September 29, 2023 and is available for pre-order through Green Day's official website. Check out the vinyl box set and track listing below.