Green Day Are Celebrating 30 Years Of 'Dookie' In A Big Way
By Katrina Nattress
August 17, 2023
Green Day's third album (and major label debut) Dookie turns 30 on February 1, 2024, and to celebrate the milestone anniversary the band's releasing a special deluxe edition.
The massive collection will be available as a 6-LP vinyl box set, 4-CD box set and digitally, and features previously unreleased demos and outtakes from the Dookie sessions, as well as two live albums: Live At Woodstock (1994), which has never been available on DSPS, and the previously unreleased Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94).
Both box sets are also treasure troves of collectibles. The vinyl set boasts a roll of Dookie dog poop bags, five-button set, air freshener, postcard, bumper sticker, kiss-cut large magnet sheet, paper airplane, a black-and-white “Coloring Page" cover litho insert, and a poster of the alternate cover art. The CD box set includes two stickers, the five-button set, air freshener, and single soft vinyl magnet.
The Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is set to release on September 29, 2023 and is available for pre-order through Green Day's official website. Check out the vinyl box set and track listing below.
Green Day – Dookie: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklisting
Vinyl Box (6 LPs):
LP 1: Dookie
LP 2: Dookie Demos
LP 3: Dookie Outtakes
LP 4: Live at Woodstock (1994)
LP 5 & 6: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)
CD Box (4 CDs):
CD 1: Dookie
CD 2: Dookie Demos & Outtakes
CD 3: Live at Woodstock (1994)
CD 4: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)
Dookie:
1. Burnout
2. Having A Blast
3. Chump
4. Longview
5. Welcome to Paradise
6. Pulling Teeth
7. Basket Case
8. She
9. Sassafras Roots
10. When I Come Around
11. Coming Clean
12. Emenius Sleepus
13. In The End
14. F.O.D.
15. All By Myself
Dookie 4-Track Demos:
1. Burnout
2. Chump
3. Pulling Teeth
4. Basket Case
5. She
6. Sassafras Roots
7. When I Come Around
8. In The End
9. F.O.D.
10. When It’s Time
Dookie Cassette Demos:
1. When I Come Around
2. Basket Case
3. Longview
4. Burn Out
5. Haushinka
6. J.A.R.
7. Having A Blast
Dookie Outtakes:
1. Christie Rd.
2. 409 In Your Coffeemaker
3. J.A.R.
4. On The Wagon
5. Tired of Waiting for You
6. Walking The Dog (demo)
Live at Woodstock (1994)
1. Welcome to Paradise (live)
2. One Of My Lies (live)
3. Chump (live)
4. Longview (live)
5. Basket Case (live)
6. When I Come Around (live)
7. Burnout (live)
8. F.O.D. (live)
9. Paper Lanterns (live)
10. Shit Show (live)
Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)
1. Welcome to Paradise (live)
2. One of My Lies (live)
3. Chump (live)
4. Longview (live)
5. Burnout (live)
6. Only Of You (live)
7. When I Come Around (live)
8. 2000 Light Years Away (live)
9. Going to Pasalacqua (live)
10. Knowledge (live)
11. Basket Case (live)
12. Paper Lanterns (live)
13. Road to Acceptance
14. Dominated Love Slave (live)
15. F.O.D. (live)
16. Christie Rd. (live)
17. Disappearing Boy (live)