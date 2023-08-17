Green Day Are Celebrating 30 Years Of 'Dookie' In A Big Way

By Katrina Nattress

August 17, 2023

Green Day 1993
Photo: Ken Schles

Green Day's third album (and major label debut) Dookie turns 30 on February 1, 2024, and to celebrate the milestone anniversary the band's releasing a special deluxe edition.

The massive collection will be available as a 6-LP vinyl box set, 4-CD box set and digitally, and features previously unreleased demos and outtakes from the Dookie sessions, as well as two live albums: Live At Woodstock (1994), which has never been available on DSPS, and the previously unreleased Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94).

Both box sets are also treasure troves of collectibles. The vinyl set boasts a roll of Dookie dog poop bags, five-button set, air freshener, postcard, bumper sticker, kiss-cut large magnet sheet, paper airplane, a black-and-white “Coloring Page" cover litho insert, and a poster of the alternate cover art. The CD box set includes two stickers, the five-button set, air freshener, and single soft vinyl magnet. 

The Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is set to release on September 29, 2023 and is available for pre-order through Green Day's official website. Check out the vinyl box set and track listing below.

Green Day Dookie 30th Anniversary Box Set
Photo: Warner Bros. Records

Green Day – Dookie: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklisting

Vinyl Box (6 LPs):

LP 1: Dookie

LP 2: Dookie Demos

LP 3: Dookie Outtakes

LP 4: Live at Woodstock (1994)

LP 5 & 6: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

CD Box (4 CDs):

CD 1: Dookie

CD 2: Dookie Demos & Outtakes

CD 3: Live at Woodstock (1994)

CD 4: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

Dookie:

1. Burnout

2. Having A Blast

3. Chump

4. Longview

5. Welcome to Paradise

6. Pulling Teeth

7. Basket Case

8. She

9. Sassafras Roots

10. When I Come Around

11. Coming Clean

12. Emenius Sleepus

13. In The End

14. F.O.D.

15. All By Myself  

Dookie 4-Track Demos:

1. Burnout

2. Chump

3. Pulling Teeth

4. Basket Case

5. She

6. Sassafras Roots

7. When I Come Around

8. In The End

9. F.O.D.

10. When It’s Time

Dookie Cassette Demos:

1. When I Come Around

2. Basket Case

3. Longview

4. Burn Out

5. Haushinka

6. J.A.R. 

7. Having A Blast

Dookie Outtakes:

1. Christie Rd.

2. 409 In Your Coffeemaker

3. J.A.R.

4. On The Wagon

5. Tired of Waiting for You

6. Walking The Dog (demo) 

Live at Woodstock (1994)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One Of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Basket Case (live)

6. When I Come Around (live)

7. Burnout (live)

8. F.O.D. (live)

9. Paper Lanterns (live)

10. Shit Show (live)

Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Burnout (live)

6. Only Of You (live)

7. When I Come Around (live)

8. 2000 Light Years Away (live)

9. Going to Pasalacqua (live)

10. Knowledge (live)

11. Basket Case (live)

12. Paper Lanterns (live)

13. Road to Acceptance

14. Dominated Love Slave (live)

15. F.O.D. (live)

16. Christie Rd. (live)

17. Disappearing Boy (live)

Green Day
