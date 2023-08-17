NLE Choppa Explains The Meaning Of His Newborn Son's Unique Name

“His name is special, spiritual and unique," NLE Choppa wrote. "ChoZen – picked by God, God’s favorite and also zenful energy. W(one) - he already "won" at life, and he's also the chosen "one." Da’Shun - My middle name Lashun, Marissa’s Is Da’Nae. Potts - of course my last name lol."



NLE Choppa was more than excited to help bring his new son into the world. In his post, he included funny videos of him preparing to deliver the child with Marissa and of him cutting his son's umbilical cord. He also included a video of Marissa puking while she was in the delivery room. Some fans criticized the rapper for including it in his carousel. However, he claimed Marissa gave him permission to post it.



ChoZen is NLE Choppa's third child. In addition to the two children he shares with Da'Nae, Chop also has another child with his ex-girlfriend Mariah. Congratulations to him and Marissa for delivering a healthy baby boy!

