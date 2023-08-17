NLE Choppa Explains The Meaning Of His Newborn Son's Unique Name
By Tony M. Centeno
August 17, 2023
NLE Choppa and his partner Marissa Da'Nae have announced the arrival of their healthy newborn son, and shared the meaning behind the child's unique name.
On Wednesday, August 16, the "Ain't Gonna Answer" rapper took to social media and officially revealed his new baby boy ChoZen Wone Da’Shun Potts. Chop included photos of him with the infant as well as other videos of him with Marissa before and after their second child was born. After his announcement, the Memphis native hit up his Instagram Story to provide a complete breakdown on how he and his partner came up with their new son's name.
“His name is special, spiritual and unique," NLE Choppa wrote. "ChoZen – picked by God, God’s favorite and also zenful energy. W(one) - he already "won" at life, and he's also the chosen "one." Da’Shun - My middle name Lashun, Marissa’s Is Da’Nae. Potts - of course my last name lol."
NLE Choppa was more than excited to help bring his new son into the world. In his post, he included funny videos of him preparing to deliver the child with Marissa and of him cutting his son's umbilical cord. He also included a video of Marissa puking while she was in the delivery room. Some fans criticized the rapper for including it in his carousel. However, he claimed Marissa gave him permission to post it.
ChoZen is NLE Choppa's third child. In addition to the two children he shares with Da'Nae, Chop also has another child with his ex-girlfriend Mariah. Congratulations to him and Marissa for delivering a healthy baby boy!