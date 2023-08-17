Urgent Warning From Experts Over AirPods And Other In-Ear Headphones

Billions of people across the globe listen to audio on their cell phones and computers, and many choose to do so with in-ear headphones or Apple AirPods. These types of earbuds are effective at blocking out noise and allowing users to better hear the voices, video, music and podcasts they listen to through them, however, the headphones could also be causing significant harm.

Researchers have discovered that repeated and long-term use of earbuds could lead to a build-up of earwax. One expert explained, "If we put an earbud in, like we see in the in-ear earphones, they end up compressing that area. They end up blocking natural escape routes, compress it and maintain a warm environment which inhibits the wax from drying out and cause all kinds of issues."

It might seem like it is just an unsightly inconvenience, but the problems it causes are serious, and they include dizziness, pain and vertigo.

Another tech expert described how the human body has not adapted to the gadgets, and while in-ear headphones might be comfortable, that doesn't mean that they are good for your health. He stated, "Technology has become an addendum to our bodies, so we don’t even realize. They design products that we get addicted to on purpose so that they can maximize their profits."

So what can you do? Based on the studies, it seems you might be better off with over-ear headphones.