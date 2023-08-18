Carlos Santana Documentary Film To Hit Theaters In September

A documentary feature film on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame songwriter, composer and guitarist Carlos Santana will hit theaters this September.

CARLOS: The Santana Journey will launch with a three-day premiere event, Sept. 23, 24 and 27. Premiere screenings will include the documentary, plus exclusive introductory content with its Emmy Award-winning director Rudy Valdez.



CARLOS hits theaters for general audiences beginning Sept. 29.

The film tells the story of Santana's life and music through both new and archival interviews, as well as rare and never-before-seen footage from onstage and behind the scenes.

Contributors include Santana's family, collaborators like Clive Davis and Rob Thomas and Carlos himself.

Tickets for CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere go on sale beginning Thursday, Aug. 24 at www.carlosfilm.com.



