Did you know a confectionery haven that transcends the ordinary exists in Nevada?

The tantalizing aroma of sugary delights spreads through the air, guiding passersby, both local and visiting, to the best-kept secret in the state — a candy shop unlike any other.

Taste of Home has named Sugar Factory in Las Vegas the best candy store in the state.

How the rankings were determined was due to a mix of different factors. According to the website, "The candy shops on our list have high ratings on TripAdvisor, plus sweet reviews in local newspapers and magazines."

Its charming storefront beckons with vibrant displays of rainbow-hued treats, promising to take guests on a trip through nostalgia and indulgence. After all, this is an establishment where sugar-coated dreams come true and the sweetest fantasies become a reality. Ready to venture on a memorable tale of sweets, surprises and the experience that can only be found within the walls of the finest candy emporium for miles around?

Read on to find out what makes Sugar Factory unique:

“The Las Vegas flagship location of this popular chain is exactly what you’d expect: insanely over-the-top. Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling dispensers of colorful candies, savor one of the glitzy Couture Pops.”