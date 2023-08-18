On a Texan shoreline, an elusive spectacle unfolded as a drenched and sandy creature emerged from the waves, as revealed by captivating photographs.

Tom Howe, a 67-year-old resident of Padre Island, Texas, ended up stranded by the beach due to a car battery mishap while searching for a fishing spot. This stroke of misfortune, however, led to an unexpected — and now viral — encounter.

As Howe recounted to McClatchy News, a peculiar sight caught his attention along the coastline. Initially mistaking it for a young coyote pup, then a raccoon, his curiosity drove him closer, revealing the true identity of the creature — a badger!

"All of the sudden I see something on the beach. At first I thought it was a young coyote pup…but I got closer and thought it must be a raccoon. Wait, that’s a badger. Look at it dig!”

Quickly retrieving a camera from his vehicle, Howe began to capture the captivating scenes before him. The badger, brimming with energy, darted into the waves and meticulously excavated holes in the sand. Pausing intermittently to sense the air and then continuing its frenzied clawing, the badger unearthed crabs and other hidden delights.

Badgers are mostly spotted in West Texas, and in areas with "large tracts of open, uncultivated ground."

