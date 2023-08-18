Washington Commanders Name Starting Quarterback

Sam Howell will be the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera announced Friday (August 18) morning.

Rivera said he met briefly with Howell and Jacoby Brissett, who was also competing for the starting role, "and I think everybody knew that from my perspective it was Sam's to lose."

Howell was selected by the Commanders at No. 144 overall in the fifth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former UNC standout started in Washington's final game of the 2022 NFL season, throwing for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 11 of 19 passing in a 26-6 win against the Dallas Cowboys.