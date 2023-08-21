850 People Still Missing After Maui Wildfires

Authorities in Hawaii said that 850 people remain missing following the catastrophic wildfires in Maui. In a video update posted on Facebook, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said that officials are working around the clock to comb the areas devastated by the fires for those who are still missing.

"There is positive news in this number because when this process began, the missing person list contained over 2,000 names," he said.

Bissen said that the death toll climbed to 114 and that he expects it to rise in the coming days.

"As we continue the recovery process, the number identified will rise, and the number of missing may decrease," Bissen said. "But there will daily fluctuations in the numbers as family members are added and removed from the list."

Bissen said that officials are working with the FBI to collect DNA samples to help identify the victims who perished in the fires.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are heading to Hawaii on Monday (August 21) to meet with residents, first responders, and local and state officials.

"I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community, and I know nothing can replace the loss of life. I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy. And throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures, and traditions," Biden said in a statement.