Coast Guard Rescues Man Stranded On Uninhabited Island For Three Days

The United States Coast Guard rescued a man who was stranded on an uninhabited island in the Bahamas. The man was alone for three days before he was able to signal for help by firing a flare.

Rescuers made contact with the man on the tiny island of Cay Sal. which is located between Florida, Cuba, and The Bahamas.

"A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew located a man stranded on the island and dropped supplies, including food, water, and a radio to establish communication. The man notified the crew he'd been stranded for three days after his vessel became disabled during his voyage," the Coast Guard said in a press release.

The Coast Guard then dispatched a rescue crew to the island to retrieve the 64-year-old man from The Bahamas. Officials said he was in "good health" and was transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

"We're proud to have saved this man's life," Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander, said. "This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel. Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome."