Mark Mothersbaugh Reveals If DEVO's Current Tour Really Is Their Last

By Katrina Nattress

August 21, 2023

CBGB Music & Film Festival 2014 - Times Square Concerts
Photo: Getty Images North America

DEVO's currently on a farewell tour, but is it really their last run of shows? According to Mark Mothersbaugh, it is.

“Are you married? Imagine you had four wives and you worked together. It’s tricky being in a band,” the band leader explained to The Guardian when asked about the band's decision to call it quits after 50 years.

“You’ve got a body of work informed by a whole manifesto and philosophy," Gerald Casale added. "Do you let go and move on to the next thing? You want change, otherwise you’re stale, but you don’t want to be contrived.”

The New Wave pioneers recently wrapped up a tour in UK and Europe, and are gearing up for a US jaunt in November; however, it's unclear how long the farewell tour will go because they plan on announcing more shows. Mothersbaugh joked about the band going another 50 years. “I’m looking forward to 2073,” he said. “We’ll play 100th anniversary DEVO shows and then maybe retire.”

Check out the list of US tour dates below.

DEVO US Tour Dates

11/03 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/11 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

11/12 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theater

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

11/18 – Huntington Beach, CA @ Darker Waves Festival

Devo
