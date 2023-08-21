World's Only Spotless Giraffe Born At Tennessee Zoo

A rare spotless giraffe was recently born at a zoo in Tennessee. Officials at Bright Zoo in Limestone, Tennesse, announced that the baby reticulated giraffe was born on July 31. Officials believe the spotless giraffe is the only animal of its kind in the world.

Officials said that the giraffe is thriving at the zoo and is already more than six feet tall.

The zoo is asking the public to help name the giraffe. In a press release, the zoo said it had four suggestions for the name.

Kipekee – Unique

Firyali – Unusual or Extradonary

Shakiri – She is most beautiful

Jamella – One of great beauty

People can post their suggestions on the zoo's Facebook page. The zoo said it will provide more details about the naming contest on Tuesday (August 22).

"The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last 3 decades," said Tony Bright, the founder of Brights Zoo.