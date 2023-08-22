Alice Cooper was close with Paul McCartney and John Lennon, and during a recent interview proclaimed that The Beatles "absolutely" would've reunited if Lennon hadn't been murdered.

When asked about the prospect of the band getting back together, he said: “Absolutely. Here’s the thing about them. When they were after each other’s throats, when it came to the breakup and all that stuff, if anybody in the Vampires back in those days – that was our drinking club – if anybody said anything bad about Paul, John would take a swing at you, because that was his best friend. If anybody said anything about John to Paul, Paul would walk out of the room. He’d just walk out. Because you are not allowed to talk about their best friends. They were best friends no matter what was going on in the whole thing.”

As for why the Fab Four split in the first place, Cooper thought part of it had to do with Lennon's urge to make the music "more political" — something McCartney opposed. “One went one way, and one went the other," he explained. "I think John wanted to be more political. Paul was not into that that much.”

Lennon was shot and killed by Mark Chapman in 1980 just outside his New York City apartment. Last year, he was denied parole for the `12th time.