Architectural Digest recently unveiled a curated selection of the finest Airbnb accommodations in different states across the country. Whether one is in the mood for an urban retreat, a secluded countryside escape or a coastal paradise, the varied collection highlights an array of exceptional options to suit your every desire. A world of comfort, style and unparalleled hospitality awaits once an extraordinary stay at these trendsetting Airbnbs is booked.

Carriage House in Louisville has been recognized as one of the best getaway homes during a visit.

AD reserved a few words of praise for the gorgeous setting,

“This luxe carriage house is modern and stylish, and has all the amenities you'd expect from an Airbnb Plus superhost—including a full kitchen, washer and dryer, Wi-Fi, toiletries, free parking, and more. ”

As described by its host,

“Sink into the rounded, studded armchair under exposed wooden beams at a characterful retreat with minimal, modern style. This historic space contrasts deluxe touches including the 6-foot soaking tub with sash windows and a sliding barn door.

This fully furnished apartment is perfect for a getaway weekend or for short to medium rental as an executive apartment. The historic property has been lovingly renovated as a luxurious apartment with high-end finishes while maintaining the historic character of its past as a carriage house. You enter the apartment through a hallway that houses a dedicated washer and dryer. Upstairs features a large living/working space, a beautiful kitchen with brand new-high end appliances, and a 50" 4K smart TV. The sliding barn door separates the bedroom, where you will also find a large walk-in closet, a marble bathroom with a 6 foot soaking tub, and a brand new queen sized Tuft and Needle mattress.

We will meet our guests and orient them to the house and neighborhood, or provide self check-in depending on preference. For the remainder of your stay, we will be close by for any additional needs.

Cherokee Triangle is one of the most historic neighborhoods in Louisville, built in the late 19th century and part of the larger Highlands area. The tree-lined streets are a short walk from the restaurants, bars, and boutiques on Bardstown Road.”

