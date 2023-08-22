PGA Golfer Erik Compton Arrested On Serious Charges

PGA golfer Erik Compton was charged with one count of felony strong-armed robbery and one count of misdemeanor battery stemming from a domestic incident over the weekend, Reuters reports via ESPN.

Compton, 43, was arrested at his Miami home following a verbal argument with his wife on Saturday (August 19). Compton's wife reportedly recorded the argument on her cellphone, which the golfer then took and threw in a pool before grabbing her by the shoulders and throwing her against a wall, according to a police report.

The woman then left the home and called police from a friend's house. Compton was detained by police and booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami before later being released on bond.

The 43-year-old has no wins and five top-10 finishes in 168 career PGA Tour starts, which included tying for second at the 2014 U.S. Open, which was won by Martin Kaymer, at Pinehurst. Compton has appeared in two PGA Tour events this season, which included finishing tied for 29th at the Corales Puntacana Championship in March and tied for 63rd at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.

The Miami native had previously underwent heart transplants in 1992 and 2008 due to a condition called viral cardiomyopathy, which causes inflammation of the heart muscle and can reduce the heart's ability to pump blood, according to the Mayo Clinic's website.