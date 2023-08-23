Bring Me The Horizon Share 'Bad News' About Upcoming Album

By Katrina Nattress

August 23, 2023

Bring Me The Horizon Concert In Madrid
Photo: Redferns

Fans who were counting down the days until Bring Me The Horizon put out their new album POST HUMAN: NeX GEn are going to have to wait longer. On Wednesday (August 23), Oli Sykes delivered the "bad news" that they had to push back the release from its original date of September 15.

"😭 so I got some bad news… nex gen won’t be coming September 15th. unforeseen circumstances rendered us unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with," the singer wrote. "I was hoping despite the setbacks we could pull it off in time for you guys but there’s still so many little details I want to be perfect and until it’s nailed I’m just not willing to give it to you guys."

"We can’t give a new date just yet but just know it’s close… & I know you guys have been so patient but you just gotta be a lil more.. 🙏," he continued before ending on a high note. "we did finish the artwork at least… here’s the final cover by my muse @alissic Sorry & thanks for understanding ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

The album follows 2020's POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR. Check out Sykes' post and the album art below.

Bring Me the Horizon
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.