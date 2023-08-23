Bring Me The Horizon Share 'Bad News' About Upcoming Album

Fans who were counting down the days until Bring Me The Horizon put out their new album POST HUMAN: NeX GEn are going to have to wait longer. On Wednesday (August 23), Oli Sykes delivered the "bad news" that they had to push back the release from its original date of September 15.

"😭 so I got some bad news… nex gen won’t be coming September 15th. unforeseen circumstances rendered us unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with," the singer wrote. "I was hoping despite the setbacks we could pull it off in time for you guys but there’s still so many little details I want to be perfect and until it’s nailed I’m just not willing to give it to you guys."

"We can’t give a new date just yet but just know it’s close… & I know you guys have been so patient but you just gotta be a lil more.. 🙏," he continued before ending on a high note. "we did finish the artwork at least… here’s the final cover by my muse @alissic Sorry & thanks for understanding ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

The album follows 2020's POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR. Check out Sykes' post and the album art below.