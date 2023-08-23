Drake Honors The Late Kobe Bryant During Tour Stop In Los Angeles

“I’mma hold this up ’cause we got to show love to Kobe one time," Drake told the crowd. "Y’all make some noise for Kobe.”



That wasn't the only time he invoked the spirit of the Black Mamba. Later on in the show, Drake also told the story of how he met Kobe for the first time while on Lil Wayne's tour bus. He recalled how he was flown out to L.A. to get signed to Young Money. While he was on Wayne's tour bus, Weezy said he wanted to play Tha Carter III album but was waiting on someone else to come on the bus. After waiting for an hour or so, he saw Kobe walk on the bus.



"So I'm waiting on the bus, you know, a half hour, an hour, hour and a half and finally, this tall figure walks through the door way of the bus and it's Kobe Bryant," Drake said. "And that day I remember sitting there and I got to listen to Tha Carter III with Kobe and Lil Wayne."