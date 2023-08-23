Drake Honors The Late Kobe Bryant During Tour Stop In Los Angeles
By Tony M. Centeno
August 23, 2023
Drake is still dealing with people who throw things at him during his shows, but this time he actually got an item that he felt was worth highlighting.
During his sixth show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, August 22, the "Meltdown" rapper had just received another bra that was thrown at him when he noticed that someone had thrown a Lakers jersey with Kobe Bryant's number 24 on it. Since he was performing at the Crypto.com Arena formerly known as the Staples Center, Drizzy called for a moment of silence for the late Lakers legend while he held up the black jersey.
Drizzy @Drake showing some love to Kobe…and, well, 🍈🍈 pic.twitter.com/UzlpPPmx2e— Aaron Larsuel (@AaronLarsuel) August 22, 2023
“I’mma hold this up ’cause we got to show love to Kobe one time," Drake told the crowd. "Y’all make some noise for Kobe.”
That wasn't the only time he invoked the spirit of the Black Mamba. Later on in the show, Drake also told the story of how he met Kobe for the first time while on Lil Wayne's tour bus. He recalled how he was flown out to L.A. to get signed to Young Money. While he was on Wayne's tour bus, Weezy said he wanted to play Tha Carter III album but was waiting on someone else to come on the bus. After waiting for an hour or so, he saw Kobe walk on the bus.
"So I'm waiting on the bus, you know, a half hour, an hour, hour and a half and finally, this tall figure walks through the door way of the bus and it's Kobe Bryant," Drake said. "And that day I remember sitting there and I got to listen to Tha Carter III with Kobe and Lil Wayne."
🎤 @Drake reminiscing about the time he came out to LA and met Kobe 💛💜 #MambaForever #ItsAllABlur #Drake pic.twitter.com/Ky1cyA7G1B— Crypto.com Arena (@cryptocomarena) August 23, 2023
The tribute came ahead of the late Hall of Famer's 45th birthday and Kobe Bryant Day in L.A. Kobe wasn't the only Laker to be honored during his time in Los Angeles. On Monday night, Drake walked out with LeBron James and his son Bronny. During that show, he talked about the early support LeBron showed him during the beginning of his music career. Check out his speech about LeBron below.
"In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party... He came all the way to Toronto to support me... Tonight... it's an honor to be inside his building."— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023
Drake on LeBron's early support in his careerpic.twitter.com/QFoteR5Z2c