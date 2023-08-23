Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Are Seeking Protection From Menacing Fan
By Tony M. Centeno
August 23, 2023
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are doing everything they can to protect themselves from a creepy fan.
According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, August 23, the couple recently filed a restraining order on a 29-year-old fan named Ian Craig Lees. Aiko claimed Lees has no connection to her or her inner circle, yet he's made numerous attempts to contact her. The man was allegedly caught trespassing on their property in Pacific Palisades earlier this month, which turned into a physical altercation with a security guard in her neighborhood. He reportedly got passed the gate and got inside the home Jhené and Sean live with their new baby son and her daughter.
That isn't the first time the couple has had to deal with Lees. Not only has he showed up at their home, but he also attends her shows and events. At this point, Aiko believes her life is in danger. The Chilombo singer filed for a temporary restraining order that would require Lees to stay 100 feet away from her, Big Sean and her children.
Unfortunately, the judge overseeing the case recently denied her request and set a date for a court hearing to address the matter. Aiko's legal team will have their day in court on September 14.
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean welcomed their first son Noah Hasani last November. Aiko also has a 14-year-old daughter named Namiko Love, who she shares with her ex O'Ryan.