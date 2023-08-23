Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Are Seeking Protection From Menacing Fan

That isn't the first time the couple has had to deal with Lees. Not only has he showed up at their home, but he also attends her shows and events. At this point, Aiko believes her life is in danger. The Chilombo singer filed for a temporary restraining order that would require Lees to stay 100 feet away from her, Big Sean and her children.



Unfortunately, the judge overseeing the case recently denied her request and set a date for a court hearing to address the matter. Aiko's legal team will have their day in court on September 14.



Jhené Aiko and Big Sean welcomed their first son Noah Hasani last November. Aiko also has a 14-year-old daughter named Namiko Love, who she shares with her ex O'Ryan.