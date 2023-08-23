Washington Suburb Named The Richest Small Town In The State

When we think of wealthy places to live, our attention is often directed to big-name cities and destinations like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The truth is that every corner of America has communities and suburbs full of lavish neighborhoods, amenities, restaurants, and other amenities.

That's why GOBankingRates released a list of the richest small town in every state, except Alaska. The website states, "GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America, and they are ranked here from lowest to highest income."

According to researchers, Washington's richest small town is Medina! Located in King County, the median income is $208,500. It has an A rating on its Niche profile. The website also provided more details about Medina:

"Medina is a suburb of Seattle with a population of 2,928. Medina is in King County and is one of the best places to live in Washington. Living in Medina offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Medina there are a lot of parks. Many retirees live in Medina... The public schools in Medina are highly rated."

Check out the full report on gobankingrates.com.