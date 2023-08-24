51-Year-Old Charged With Driving A Power Wheels Jeep While Impaired

An Indiana man driving a Power Wheels Jeep was charged for operating the children's toy vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Power Wheels are battery-powered vehicles designed for children between the ages of three and seven. They have a top speed of five miles per hour. They are not recommended for use at night or on any road where cars may be operating.

An Indiana State Trooper pulled over James McKee while he was driving down the street in Fort Wayne on Wednesday (August 23) night. The trooper noted that the vehicle had no lights or reflectors, making it difficult to see on the dark road.

The trooper said that McKee showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. McKee was taken to the hospital, where it was determined that he had marijuana and methamphetamine in his system.

McKee was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. Sgt. Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police told WTWO that McKee was previously convicted of operating a vehicle while impaired.