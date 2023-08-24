Blueface Says He Was Stabbed During Physical Altercation Inside A Gym

"He walks in talkin' about 'you wanna fight?'" Blueface said. "I'm looking like 'who the f**k are you?' He keeps approaching me with this look in his eye and I know that look."



Blueface's trainer, David Kaminsky, said the man yelled "I'm gonna kill you" to the artist. Kaminsky tried to get in between the rapper and the man in an effort to prevent a scuffle. However, Blueface took things into the his own hands when he decided to swing on the man. Blue got a couple of punches in before he stranger pulled out a knife. The video cut out right before the man lunged at Blueface with the knife and stabbed him in the leg.



The man reportedly fled the scene in a black Tesla Model S after the stabbing occurred. TMZ confirmed that the man, who was identified as 36-year-old Brandon Henry Snell, was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon. Snell's dog went to jail with him and hung out there until a family member picked it up. Blueface was treated by paramedics who showed up to the gym. Unfortunately, he won't be able to participate in a boxing match he had scheduled on October 14.

