Blueface Says He Was Stabbed During Physical Altercation Inside A Gym
By Tony M. Centeno
August 24, 2023
Blueface is recovering after he was injured by a stranger who attacked him with a knife while he was training at a gym.
On Wednesday, August 23, the "Thotiana" rapper posted surveillance footage taken from inside the gym he trains at which shows a physical altercation between him and a stranger. In the video, you can see the man walk in with his Rottweiler as Blueface is hitting a punching bag. As the footage plays, Blueface can be heard giving a play-by-play of what happened. He claims the man walked in and asked if the rapper wanted to fight.
"He walks in talkin' about 'you wanna fight?'" Blueface said. "I'm looking like 'who the f**k are you?' He keeps approaching me with this look in his eye and I know that look."
Blueface's trainer, David Kaminsky, said the man yelled "I'm gonna kill you" to the artist. Kaminsky tried to get in between the rapper and the man in an effort to prevent a scuffle. However, Blueface took things into the his own hands when he decided to swing on the man. Blue got a couple of punches in before he stranger pulled out a knife. The video cut out right before the man lunged at Blueface with the knife and stabbed him in the leg.
The man reportedly fled the scene in a black Tesla Model S after the stabbing occurred. TMZ confirmed that the man, who was identified as 36-year-old Brandon Henry Snell, was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon. Snell's dog went to jail with him and hung out there until a family member picked it up. Blueface was treated by paramedics who showed up to the gym. Unfortunately, he won't be able to participate in a boxing match he had scheduled on October 14.