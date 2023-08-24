Polo G & His Brother Detained After Rapper's Mansion Was Raided By Police

"Polo is being held under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home," Polo G's lawyer Bradford Cohen said. "He is not and never was a convicted felon. Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it's all public record. They are also denying myself and my California law partner Zoe Aron access to him while he is being illegally detained."



The police were reportedly trying to determine whether or not the rapper was "harboring a fugitive" in connection to the robbery. Stacia Mac confirmed that Polo G and his siblings have been released from police custody.



"Polo and Tbaby have been released," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thank you for your concern and prayers."



Before officers entered the home, Trench Baby posted a video of police surrounding the mansion with the caption, "U.S. Marshall’s got my house surrounded gang, wtf?” Since then, Polo G himself has not commented on the situation.