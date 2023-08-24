Seal Bites Seattle Woman In 'Very, Very Rare' Attack

A Seattle woman who said she enjoys swimming with seals had an unpleasant encounter with one recently. Dana Halter told KIRO 7 she was swimming in the San Juan Islands, particularly in an area known as a harbor seal breeding ground, when the attack happened. The former collegiate swimmer claims a seal bit her near Trump Island.

“So, mama seal basically told me to get away from her pup,” Halter recounted. “When I switched from horizontal swimming to vertical treading water I think she felt threatened because my body movements changed and I scared her.”

Julie Carpenter, a curator of birds and mammals at the Seattle Aquarium, told KIRO 7 that harbor seal attacks are "very, very rare." By nature, harbor seals are largely peaceful, non-confrontational animals.

“Something that we don’t normally hear about so very unfortunate situation," Carpenter remarked.

Even though she was slightly shaken by the experience, Halter said she still adores the marine mammals.

“They’re just curious and I’m not afraid of them," she added.

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA), female harbor seals usually give birth during the spring and summer. Pupping season, when the mothers nurse their young for three to four weeks, varies throughout the year.