WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Dead At 36

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt has died at the age of 36, according to former wrestler turned chief content officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, who cited Wyatt's father, former wrestler Mike Rotunda.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," Levesque wrote on his X account.

Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, is a former WWE champion and two-time Universal champion, having become one of the company's biggest characters of the past decade.