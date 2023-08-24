WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's Cause Of Death Revealed

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt is reported to have died from a heart attack, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, who said he was "given permission" from the late wrestler's "loved ones [who] wanted some details clarified."

Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, which "exacerbated" heart issues, Sapp reports. Rotunda's death comes days after reports that his lengthy absence from WWE television was due to a was dealing with a life threatening illness but was expected to be nearing a return.

"There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away," Sapp wrote on his X account Thursday (August 24) night. "I encourage those reading to respect the family's privacy if at all possible, but his loved ones wanted some details clarified."