Miguel Will Perform New Music During His 'Viscera Experience' Concert
By Tony M. Centeno
August 25, 2023
Miguel plans to perform new music off his upcoming album for the first time ever.
On Friday, August 25, the "Give It To Me" singer is set to hit the stage for "The Viscera Experience" live from the Sony Lot in Los Angeles. The livestreamed event will feature a "boundary-pushing performance" of new music from his upcoming album Viscera. Miguel promises a night full of "performance art, innovation, and behind-the-scenes insights" into his creative process. Fans who tune in at the livestream hosted by Veeps will not only get access to the show but also an exclusive interview and performance of a track not included in the event's live lineup.
"Warming up thinking about life," Miguel wrote in an Instagram post. "Feel like all the work I’ve done in the last five years been leading up to this Friday and Saturday . I want you there if you can be."
The show is going down ahead of his first studio album in six years. According to the Los Angeles Times, the album was written while he was going through his divorce from longtime partner Nazanin Mandi. It also "taps into the lesser-acknowledged, darker spaces of R&B, a decisively Black genre that hasn’t always gotten its due." While the tracklist has not been confirmed, Miguel's recent collaboration with Lil Yachty "Number 9" will appear on the project.
Viscera will serve as the follow-up to Miguel's 2017 album War & Leisure. Since then, he teamed up with Diplo for his recent single "Don't Forget My Love" and dropped his own track "Give It To Me" earlier this year. He also showed out at iHeartRadio's Living Black Block Party earlier this month and joined Jessie Reyez on her new song "JEANS."
Miguel's "Viscera Experience" happens tonight at 10:30 PST. Get access to the livestream now.