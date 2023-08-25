Miguel Will Perform New Music During His 'Viscera Experience' Concert

"Warming up thinking about life," Miguel wrote in an Instagram post. "Feel like all the work I’ve done in the last five years been leading up to this Friday and Saturday . I want you there if you can be."



The show is going down ahead of his first studio album in six years. According to the Los Angeles Times, the album was written while he was going through his divorce from longtime partner Nazanin Mandi. It also "taps into the lesser-acknowledged, darker spaces of R&B, a decisively Black genre that hasn’t always gotten its due." While the tracklist has not been confirmed, Miguel's recent collaboration with Lil Yachty "Number 9" will appear on the project.



Viscera will serve as the follow-up to Miguel's 2017 album War & Leisure. Since then, he teamed up with Diplo for his recent single "Don't Forget My Love" and dropped his own track "Give It To Me" earlier this year. He also showed out at iHeartRadio's Living Black Block Party earlier this month and joined Jessie Reyez on her new song "JEANS."



Miguel's "Viscera Experience" happens tonight at 10:30 PST. Get access to the livestream now.