The Oldest Restaurant In New York Is 'Still Going Strong'

Have you been to the oldest restaurant in New York?

The history behind this one-of-a-kind establishment is so rich that you can almost taste it! Be it the charming, vintage atmosphere, standout service, or delicious menu items; this restaurant has stood the tests of time, and continues to cater to happy customers that have nothing but great things to say. So, get ready to dive into the history books to plan your next meal, because today, we're going to reveal the absolute oldest restaurant in New York.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the oldest restaurant in New York is '76 House located in Tappan, and service is still "going strong." To understand the current success of such a legacy, we have to travel back in time to where it all began.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"Having been originally built in 1668, '76 House is one of the oldest restaurants in the country and once served as a meeting spot for patriots around the time of the Revolutionary War. The tavern has been carefully preserved over the centuries and now offers a glorious slice of foodie history, with interiors filled with fireplaces, wooden beams, and crossed swords mounted on the walls. The varied menu sings, too, with dishes including vegan moussaka, traditional meatloaf, and the house special Caesar salad, prepared tableside."

For a continued list of the oldest restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.