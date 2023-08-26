Bob Barker has died at age 99.

Born on December 12, 1923, the beloved television personality worked his first media job at KTTS-FM Radio while attending school at Drury College in Springfield, Missouri. Barker continued a career in radio as news editor and announcer at WWPG 1340 AM in Palm Beach, Florida, before moving to California to pursue a career in broadcasting in 1950.

For the next six years, he hosted his own radio show in Burbank, and that's where game show producer Ralph Edwards heard his voice and recruited him to replace host Jack Bailey on the long-running game show Truth or Consequences. Barker became the show's host on December 31, 1956 and continued with the program until 1975.

In 1972, Barker got the job that most people know him for: hosting The Price Is Right on CBS. He was the face of the famed game show for more than three decades before announcing his retirement in 2006. He taped his final episode on June 6, 2007, marking a 50-year career in the television industry.

Though in relatively good health for his age, Barker suffered from various conditions throughout the years, including a partially blocked left carotid artery, stroke, prostate surgery, and several mild bouts of skin cancer.

CBS released a statement regarding Barker's death,

"We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of The Price Is Right, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars."